Transparent Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox Controller Announced - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the transparent Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox controller. The controller will launch on February 4 for $74.99. It is available now for pre-order.

The controller is the third in the Cipher series joining the Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher controllers.

This one will get your heart racing



Introducing the Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Cipher Special Edition: https://t.co/EPxidxtObI pic.twitter.com/AdYrKDs1PR — Xbox (@Xbox) January 21, 2025

Read details on the controller below:

Introducing the newest iteration of the Cipher series, Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Cipher Special Edition! Like its predecessors, Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher, Pulse Cipher provides players with a nostalgic transparent look infused with a futuristic twist. Despite being third in the series, this controller is special in its own right.

Players can catch a glimpse of the silver midframe through the red transparent top case to reveal the mysteries found within. This vibrant design and colorway make a bold statement where modern gaming meets enduring nostalgia.

Energize your play with the Pulse Cipher controller and all its features, including red, diamond-shaped rubberized grips, dark red accents across the bumpers, buttons, and two-toned thumbsticks, a metallic hybrid D-pad, and matching metallic triggers. You can easily swap button input profiles through the Xbox Accessory Hub, where you can also preview any of the screenshots or videos you take using the dedicated Share button found in the middle of the controller.

For an enhanced gaming experience, wirelessly connect this new special edition controller to your favorite gaming devices, whether it be Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, or Android devices. Pulse Cipher also features a 3.5mm audio jack and a battery life of up to 40 hours (varies with usage and other factors).

The Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition – Pulse Cipher is available today for pre-order in select Xbox markets worldwide for $74.99 USD ERP. Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including Microsoft Store, for more information.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles