Accolade Sports Collection Releases January 30 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer QUByte Interactive announced Accolade Sports Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 30.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Relive the golden era of retro sports gaming with the Accolade Sports Collection! From legendary baseball to electrifying street basketball, and epic winter and summer challenges, this collection features five unforgettable classics! With nostalgic graphics and original gameplay this is your chance to step back in time and experience the best of the ’90s.

A complete retro gaming experience, where players can easily select from the different titles available, with features like save states, filters options, manuals and more! Have easy access to a variety of sports experiences, all with the convenience of modern enhancements. The mechanics of each game have been preserved to maintain the original feel!

Games

Winter Challenge

Experience the rush of competing in eight of the most stimulating and challenging events of winter sport. Every time you play, you will be pushing yourself to go a little faster, jump a little farther: luge, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsled, speed skating, giant slalom, biathlon and ski jump.

Summer Challenge

A lifetime of training boils down to one moment. The fastest, strongest and most skilled champions from around the globe gather in one great city to determine who is the best of the best. In this Winter Challenge sequel, the summer edition includes 8 incredible events: kayak, archery, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault, equestrian, javelin and cycling.

Harball!

The baseball legend is reborn! Get ready to relive the thrill of the game that defined a generation of baseball simulators. Originally released in the 80s and 90s, it now returns with the classic charm that won over fans around the world. With engaging gameplay, captivating retro graphics and a dose of nostalgia, Hardball! offers fun for both veterans who want to relive great moments and new players who love the style of classic games. Assemble your team, challenge opponents and experience the game that remains a home run to this day! Challenge a friend and play in local multiplayer mode!

Hardball II

The iconic baseball simulator series has evolved with Hardball II! Originally released in the 90s, the sequel redefined the genre once again with advanced graphics for the time, refined gameplay and a level of depth that delighted sports fans. Manage strategies, perfect your skills and enjoy the virtual baseball experience that continues to be a benchmark among retro games. Local multiplayer mode for two players!

Hoops Shut Up and Jam!

Court action like you’ve never seen! Get into the breakneck rhythm of Hoops Shut Up and Jam!, the street basketball classic that marked the 90s. No hard rules, no limits – this is raw, intense, fun basketball, inspired by the unmistakable style of the basketball stars of the time. Ask your best friend for help in the cooperative local multiplayer mode or challenge your biggest opponent in the one-on-one local multiplayer mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles