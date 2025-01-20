Team Cherry Says Hollow Knight: Silksong is 'Real, Progressing and Will Release' - News

Team Cherry marketing and publishing representative Matthew Griffin after a long period of silence has provided an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong.

"Yes the game is real, progressing and will release," said Griffin in a response from a fan who was worried the developer had given up on the game.

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3 — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) January 18, 2025

The last update on the game was in May 2023 when Griffin stated the game has been delayed beyond the first half of 2023.

"We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing," said Griffin at the time. "We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release."

Hollow Knight: Silksong is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

