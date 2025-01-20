Rumor: Diablo IV Coming to the Switch 2 - News

Blizzard is reportedly working on a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Diablo IV, according to eXputer writer eXtas1 in a new video.

"These are two of the video games Microsoft will port to Switch 2, but they aren’t the only ones," said eXtas1 when discussing the report from NateTheHate claiming Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are coming to the PS5 and Switch 2.

"In fact, here’s a little bit of an exclusive or scoop I can tell you about. According to what I've been told, Diablo IV is already in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Diablo IV was released in 2025 on Switch 2."

He added that Call of Duty is certainly coming to the Switch 2 as Microsoft has a 10-year deal with Nintendo. He also suggested Fallout 4, Starfield, Tekken 8, and Elden Ring could be coming to the console.

Microsoft last year did release four Xbox console exclusives on rival platforms - Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 this Spring, while Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 will launch day one on PS5.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

