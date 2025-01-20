Action Roguelike Game SWORN Releases in Early Acccess for PC on February 6 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Windwalk Games announced the co-op action roguelike game, SWORN, will in Early Access for PC via Steam on February 6.

The full version of the game will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

SWORN is a one- to four-player cooperative action roguelike. Explore and reclaim a fallen Camelot from the reign of a corrupted Arthur and his Knights of the round table.

Play Solo or Cooperatively

Play solo or unite with friends to stand off against the Knights of the Round Table. Combine the strengths of your characters in surprising ways and master abilities to become knights worthy of standing off against Arthur himself.

Explore a Fallen Camelot

Meet familiar friends and foes from Arthurian legend.

Discover the source of spreading darkness over Avalon.

Befriend and learn from powerful figures such as Merlin and Nimue.

Take up your sword as a Soulforged knight.

Wield the Power of the Fae

Swear fealty to the Fae Lords, and choose from over 200 unique blessings to unleash your full potential. Will you wield the cleansing fires of Titania or take the blessings of Oberon to strike with the fury of the wind?

Unleash Your Creativity

Versatility thrives in the ever-changing battlegrounds of Camelot. Combine your blessings with unique character, weapon, and ability selections. Test thousands of unique builds as you become a seasoned knight.

Become Worthy

Upgrades from the Beacon of Avalore will forge your squire into a worthy champion over time. However, if you believe you are already worthy of facing Arthur, get ready for a challenge that will put your skills to the test.

Immerse Yourself

Delve into a beautifully crafted comic world, inspired by the work of American artist Mike Mignola. Fully experience the awesome art and original sound that brings the world of SWORN to life.

