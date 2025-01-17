Soulslike Deckbuilder Death Howl Announced for PC - News

Publisher 11 bit studios and developer The Outer Zone have announced Soulslike deckbuilder, Death Howl, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"The loss of a loved one is universal—an inevitable part of the human experience," said director, artist, and writer Malte Burup. "We believe our narrative approach, enriched by compelling lore and a fresh take on the deck-builder genre through its fusion with Soulslike exploration, will resonate with players of all kinds."

Step into a realm where sorrow meets strategy. Death Howl weaves a poignant tale of grief, healing, and resilience, crafted into an atmospheric Soulslike deckbuilder.

In Death Howl, you play as Ro, a grieving mother navigating an ethereal, stone-age Nordic-inspired realm in a desperate quest to reunite with her departed son. As Ro, you’ll face relentless spirits in grid-based, turn-driven battles that demand not only tactical precision but also the ability to adapt. To forge a path through despair and stand against formidable enemies and fearsome bosses, players must craft and refine their decks. Each realm visited offers unique deck types and mechanics, enriching and deepening the strategic layer. Players can further enhance their decks with shamanic totems, ensuring they are best prepared for the deadly encounters ahead.

In addition to the run-based gameplay, Death Howl inserts deck-building mechanics into an explorative open world, divided into grim biomes, like the Forest of Howling Shadows or Meadows of Delusion. Each region not only unlocks aforementioned new cards to craft, but also unveils fragments of Ro’s story, steeped in themes of love and loss, and uncovers the forgotten lore of this mysterious spiritual world.

