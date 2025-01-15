Sony and LA-Based PS Studios Donating to Support Wildfires Relief Efforts - News

Sony, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Santa Monica Studio are donating money to help support relief efforts from the Los Angeles wildfires.

The LA wildfires are estimated to be the costliest natural disaster in US history as an AccuWeather forecaster stating the total damage and economic loss is at a preliminary estimate of $250 billion to $275 billion.

Sony chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and president and COO Hiroki Totoki in a statement revealed Sony would be donating "$5 million to support first responders, community relief and rebuilding efforts, and assistance programs for those affected by the devastating southern California wildfires."

The statement adds, "Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment businesses for more than 35 years. We will continue work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony Group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead."

"Naughty Dog is deeply saddened by the Los Angeles wildfires' impact on our neighbors, our friends and family, and even some of our own dogs," reads the statement from Naughty Dog. "While we have been working to support those of our own team that have been affected, we also want to support the community we are port of. We are joining Sony in making a donation to support wildfire relief efforts. Our studio is donating to the LA Fire Department, World Central Kitchen, CCF Wildfire Fund, and the Pasadena Humane Society.

"Naughty Dog is Los Angeles grown, and we are proud to have been part of such a strong and resilient community here for decades and will continue to stand by our own team members and our neighborhood as we work together to rebuild. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the incredible first responders and our partners at SIE and Sony for their support."



"Insomniac Games is heartbroken by the ongoing fires impacting our local communities in and around Los Angeles, a place many of us proudly call home," reads a statement from Insomniac Games. "The fires have devastated surrounding neighborhoods directly affecting Insomniac, our friends, families, and colleagues.

"Safety is paramount in a situation like this. As such, we are focused on supporting Insomniacs with resources to help them through these challenging times, together with Sony. We are also offering support alongside Sony to the local communities and neighborhoods that have been directly impacted by donating to the LA Fire Department Foundation, CCF Wildfire Fund, World Central Kitchen,

and the Pasadena Humane Society.

"Insomniac has called the Los Angeles area home for decades. We feel a responsibility to support the communities that have molded us into who and what we are today. We would also like to deeply thank first responders and volunteers for their heroic acts with the ongoing containment and relief efforts. Please stay safe."

"The devastating wildfires ongoing in Southern California and Los Angeles have greatly impacted the place Santa Monica Studio has called home since our founding," reads a statement from Santa Monica Studio. "We are deeply saddened to see so much of our local community affected, including many of our team members, partners, and friends.

"To aid in the relief effort, Santa Monica Studio will be joining SONY and our Los Angeles PlayStation sister studios in making donations to organizations providing critical support to those who have found themselves without shelter and other basic necessities.

"We want to thank all of the first responders who continue to work tirelessly around the clock putting their own safety on the line to protect the people of Southern California.

"In these dire circumstances, we are reminded that the heart of this incredible city beats with singular resilient compassion as so many have selflessly rallied together to provide aid for their neighbors and strangers alike.

"While we know the road to rebuilding will be long, there's no place we're more proud to call our home."

pic.twitter.com/eysrzgeDuf — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) January 14, 2025

