Achilles: Survivor Releases in Early Access for PC on Janury 29

Developer Dark Point Games announced the single-player bullet heaven action RPG, Achilles: Survivor, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on January 29 for $4.99 / £4.99 / €4.99.

View the Early Access trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Achilles: Survivor is a dynamic single-player bullet heaven game. Immerse yourself in quick gameplay sessions where you face waves of enemies, build destructive structures, and develop your character to return as an even more powerful machine of destruction. Each run will end upon completing different tasks. Are you ready for battle?

Game Features:

Survivor bullet heaven with building mechanics: Expand your arsenal with a unique building mechanic.

Diverse characters: Choose from numerous survivors, each with unique starting powers.

Dynamic action: Slay waves of enemies, choose various improvements, and return stronger after each run.

Various bosses and enemies: Face powerful Overlords and a variety of enemy types in different biomes.

Meta progression: Return from each expedition with treasures that you can spend on favors to grow stronger.

Return to the world of Achilles: Legends Untold and slay them all! From lowly survivor to god of destruction. Expand your arsenal with a unique structure-building mechanic. Erect fiery defensive towers, healing structures, and summon allies to decimate hordes of enemies more effectively. Buildings provide not only protection but also strategic support that can turn the tide of battle. Plan your actions carefully to maximize available resources and achieve dominance on the battlefield.

Diverse Characters

After escaping from Tartarus, Achilles unleashed hordes of souls from various characters, who have now become survivors. Step into the shoes of these souls, each with unique powers and strategies to win. From Achilles' powerful melee attacks to Paris' precise shots, the destructive magical spells of the Pythia, or the brutal strength of the Cyclops Brontes—these are just a few of the heroes you can discover in the game.

Dynamic Action

Achilles has never faced so many monsters at once. Now it's your turn to feel like a true hero, fighting against countless waves of enemies. Craft different builds by transforming chosen powers in the Forge. Use your skills and strategies to survive and dominate the battlefield.

Various Bosses and Enemies

It does not matter if you are facing a powerful boss or fighting a group of melee and ranged enemies. In each of these tasks, you will need to prepare your build, set up your structures, and kick some butt. Bosses demand careful strategy and full utilization of available resources to defeat, but sometimes the most dangerous challenges come from mixed groups of enemies.

Meta Progression

Each mission will end with a different challenge to overcome: defeat the Enemy Overlord, survive for a certain period of time, or construct a special Structure. Return from each expedition with treasures that help you become even stronger. Unlock new characters, earn achievements, and make yourself stronger with Favors.

Explore Ancient Greece

Immerse yourself in the mythological world of Ancient Greece created in Achilles: Legends Untold. Explore various locations in the ancient world, such as Troy and the Greek coastline. Discover the secrets and dangers of these mystical realms, battle mythological monsters, and uncover hidden treasures.

