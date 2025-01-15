Ninja Issen Releases February 20 for Switch - News

Publisher CFK and developer Asteroid-J announced the ninja action game, Ninja Issen, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 20.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Ninja Issen is a hyper ninja action game developed by Korean indie dev Asteroid-J, embodying the lightning-fast hyper ninja action genre. With its cyberpunk future city atmosphere set within a retro graphics filter, Ninja Issen features one-against-many nimble ninja action, where players feel the pleasure of wiping out waves of enemies with a single stroke of their blades and fending off bosses that block their way forward with non-stop attacks and various movement patterns, all while making use of the ninja skills at their disposal.

In particular, Ninja Issen‘s intuitive feel and variety of playable content carry several elements that will appeal to the Nintendo Switch player base. It will be a great pickup for players looking for a unique style of action game.

Ninja Issen tells the story of Kiba, the top ninja in his clan who was framed for the murder of his clan leader. His clan immediately labels him a traitor assassin, sentencing him to be killed and bringing him to death’s door during their pursuit. However, with help from his new friend, Kiba is reborn as a powerful hyper ninja, embarking on a journey for revenge in order to set things right and clear his name.

Synopsis

One day, Kiba, the top ninja of his clan, is falsely accused of murdering his clan leader and is immediately chased off by pursuers before he’s able to clear his name.

Though Kiba’s status as top ninja is well known among his clan members, there are simply too many pursuers to stand up to. Though he’s desperate to take revenge on those pursuing him, he suddenly finds himself in a world unknown to him.

Kiba just manages to save his skin, but the fierce fight has left him on death’s doorstep. Yet, through some strange coincidence, engineer Hanzo happens upon the struggling Kiba and pulls him back from the brink of death.

Through a series of modifications and reinforcements, Kiba gains even more strength. Now, he’s on a journey of revenge, looking to clear his name and return to his own world…

Main Characters

Kiba

Our skilled ninja protagonist. Falsely accused of killing his clan leader one day, he finds himself being pursued. For some reason unknown to him, he was brought into the heart of a city in the future in critical condition. Somehow, he manages to find help and stumbles upon a new sort of power. Now, Kiba must set out on a perilous adventure to get his revenge and find some way to return to his time.

Hanzo

World-renowned engineer and owner of HANZO’S HOT SUSHI. He happens upon Kiba, dying from the wounds he sustained in battle, and drags him back to his workshop, where he saves the man’s life. Using his expertise and top-level skills, he provides help to Kiba throughout the game.

Asran

A woman unbeknownst to Kiba who somehow remembers this ninja from the past. She was caught up in the same time slip as Kiba and holds the clues to solving every issue he faces. Yes, what sort of secrets is she hiding?

Suikyu

Second-in-command of the clan. After the clan leader was killed, he was the one who accused Kiba of being an assassin and ordered his men to get rid of the traitor.

Since its release in 2023, Ninja Issen started attracting attention by being awarded the Best Indie Game award at the Made with Unity Korea Awards Show, continuing to attract interest with domestic and international game show appearances, including G-star, PlayX4, and the Tokyo Game Show.

