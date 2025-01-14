Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Releases January 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Megagon Industries has announced Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 21.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take a deep breath, count to three, and… go!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game that balances serious challenge with a relaxing atmosphere. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps, bringing your friends along for the ride.

Play Solo or Race Together

Snow Riders also adds a brand new feature to the Lonely Mountains world – online multiplayer! Work your way down the mountain as a team in co-op, carefully sharing your limited checkpoints, or compete in a breakneck race to the base in versus mode. Available for 2-8 players, with multiplatform crossplay.

Fancy A Challenge?

Perform daredevil tricks or try to best your time for a spot on the leaderboard. Or you can take the road less travelled, discovering shortcuts as you explore the slope. Unlock new equipment, outfits and tricks as you play!

Whether you’re looking for a challenge or a chilled out vacation with friends, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is the perfect winter getaway.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles