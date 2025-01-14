Extraction Action RPG Project Pantheon Announced for PC - News

/ 146 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Wolcen Studio has announced free-to-play extraction action RPG, Project Pantheon, for PC via Steam.

A closed beta will take place in Europe from January 25 to 26 and in North America from February 1 to 2.

"Project Pantheon delivers a unique experience by merging the fast-paced combat of action RPGs with the tension and risk-reward gameplay mechanics of extraction shooters," said game director Andrei Chirculete. "Project Pantheon is what would happen if Diablo and Escape From Tarkov had a baby—a fusion of different, exciting gameplays. We are eager to see how our players react!"

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Project Pantheon is a free-to-play live service game that will take players on a journey into a strange afterlife, where they are tasked by Death itself to aid in restoring order to a shattered reality. Players explore diverse maps, battling enemies in dynamic player-versus-player-versus-environment combat. Successful extractions will see players haul back valuable loot, while failure may result in losing their gear for good. In their hidden fortress, players will be upgrading their base, customizing loadouts and experimenting with gear to find their optimal playstyle. An open market will foster a player-driven economy that is going to allow players to trade and support each other.

World

Project Pantheon‘s post-apocalyptic dark fantasy universe draws inspiration from a vast and diverse array of traditional tales and cultures from around the world, immersing players in rich mythology driven narratives. The journey begins with an exploration of a fantastical reinterpretation of Nordic mythology—The Realm of Fate.

While the game has been in development for more than a year and is currently in the early alpha stage of development, Wolcen Studio aims to give players a voice in driving essential game updates to help shape the world’s future as development progresses.

Battle Through Myth and Chaos

Immerse yourself in engaging worlds that keep you coming back. Explore diverse maps, complete dozens of quests, and loot unique artifacts, weapons, armor, and more. Enjoy balanced player-versus-player and player-versus-environment gameplay with fair rules and strict anti-cheating. Project Pantheon is easy to learn, challenging to master, and always rewarding.

High Stakes, Big Rewards

In Project Pantheon, players begin at their hidden fortress to upgrade their base, customize loadouts, and prepare for combat. From there, they choose maps with unique objectives and valuable loot. The stakes are high—dying can mean losing it all, while successful extraction secures rewards that you can also trade with others.

Your Voice, Our Mission

Built by gamers, for gamers, our focus is on community-driven development. We prioritize building strong connections and listening closely to player feedback. Closed Alpha participants will play a vital role in shaping the game’s future, showcasing Wolcen Studio’s dedication to involving the community every step of the way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles