PowerWash Simulator to Get Wallace & Gromit Special Pack - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer FuturLab have announced Wallace & Gromit Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Enter the wonderful world of Wallace & Gromit in PowerWash Simulator‘s next big adventure—coming soon!

Embark on a cracking cleaning adventure that’ll take you from charming British suburbs to cheesy celestial bodies. Watch this space for more info and wishlist for updates, old chum.

PowerWash Simulator is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles