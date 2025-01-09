Once Again Out Now for Switch - News

/ 104 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Publisher AMATA K.K. and developer RB Wolf Games have announced the adventure game, Once Again, is now available for the Nintendo Switch for $5.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in October 2022. The game was also recently rated for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the Switch launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Make up for lost time with Once Again, this summer’s most heartwarming indie game.

If you could travel through time, who’s the first person you’d meet?

When teenage boy Sia opens his eyes after making a wish on a boring summertime birthday, he finds himself in an unfamiliar time, in front of a familiar someone who he never had the chance to meet.

Together, she and Sia will form a bond through photography, while recapturing their lost time into rolls upon rolls of film.

Who is she, and what journey awaits this star-crossed duo?

Is a goodbye an ending, or a promise for a reunion? Let’s find the answers together, across time and space, in Once Again.

Features:

Every birthday, Sia gets to make up for a lifetime of missed moments with her.

Transcending time and space, Sia’s bond with her is poised to be summer’s most heartwarming tale.

Immersive interactive gameplay lets you directly control Sia’s actions with charmingly simple, yet satisfying gameplay mechanics such as scrubbing, writing, taking photos and more.

actions with charmingly simple, yet satisfying gameplay mechanics such as scrubbing, writing, taking photos and more. Stunning illustrated art style that weaves the narrative and gameplay into a wistful, nostalgic journey.

Photography-inspired gameplay mechanics such as focus, exposure and more serve as the perfect introduction to a timeless art form.

For Once Again, WeiFan has weaved together a gorgeous lineup of tracks that truly express all the feelings and thoughts that just can’t be put into words, and we can’t wait for you to experience them in our story!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles