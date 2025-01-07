The Tale of Bistun Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch on January 21 - News

Publisher IMGN.PRO and developer Black Cube Games announced The Tale of Bistun will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on January 21 for $17.99 / £13.99 / €14.99.

The game is currently available for the Xbox One and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the PlayStation teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Tale of Bistun follows an amnesiac stone-carver on his journey up the slopes of the intimidating Mount Bistun. He’ll have to battle legions of monstrous foes using fast-paced, melee combat and powerful magical abilities as he explores the real world and the mysterious place of forgotten memories, known as the Revelations Realm, in search of answers. A mysterious voice encourages him to keep going, recounting his every step and keeping close tabs on his quest through these beautiful but blight-infested lands.

A Re-telling of a Persian Legend

Based on an epic romantic poem from the 12th century, “Khosrow and Shirin,” The Tale of Bistun is a tale of love, loss, and adventure through a land where magic and bravery collide.

A Stunning Land of Myth and Magic

Ascend the deadly slopes of Mount Bistun and battle through a gorgeous world that brings the ancient lands of Mesopotamia to life.

Hack, Slash, and Blast

Battle hordes of dangerous foes using fast-paced tactical melee combat and ferocious magical abilities

Carve Out Your Tale

King Darius, eat your heart out! Create your Behistun Inscription and etch out beautiful engravings to tell the world your story.

