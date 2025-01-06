Carmen Sandiego Reboot Releases March 4 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Gameloft announced the reboot of Carmen Sandiego will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on March 4.

The game will be available as a digital release at launch with the Standard Edition available for $29.99 and the Deluxe Edition available for $49.99, while pre-orders will be available for a discounted $39.99.

The physical 40th Anniversary Edition will release in mid-April for $49.99 for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The scarlet super thief Carmen Sandiego is back! Adorn Carmen’s signature red hat and play as the vigilante herself to navigate a world of espionage, utilizing high-tech gadgets, and ultimately capturing VILE. Rookie gumshoes and seasoned detectives are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test whether it’s in the narrative driven main campaign or the classic mode “The Acme Files.”

Become the Mastermind

For the very first time in the history of the franchise, assume the role of Carmen Sandiego herself! Dive headfirst into her world of espionage, experiencing her escapades firsthand as you outwit VILE operatives.

Gear Up

Carmen Sandiego wouldn’t be the legendary thief she is without tools! Glide effortlessly through the air with her trusty glider, swing from building to building with her grappling hook, and see in the dark with her night vision and thermal imaging goggles.

Travel the Globe

From the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the majestic landmarks of Tokyo, embark on a whirlwind tour of the world’s most iconic destinations. With stunning visuals and immersive environments, every location comes to life, inviting you to explore, discover, and unravel the secrets that lie within.

Solve Capers

Sharpen your detective skills as you gather clues, decipher codes, and tackle a variety of mini-games to outsmart VILE’s most elusive operatives. But beware, time is of the essence! Stay sharp, think fast, and act decisively to crack safes, hack into systems, and master the art of lockpicking before it’s too late.

Capture VILE

Gather clues and compare them to dossiers to uncover VILE operatives. Is their hair black, red, or do they have blue eyes? Use your deductive skills to narrow down suspects. But remember, a warrant is essential before making any arrests! Will you crack the case and bring VILE to justice, or will they evade capture?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

