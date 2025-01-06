Valkyrie Squad: Siege Breakers Releases February 6 for PC - News

Developer Digital Crafter announced the top-down shooter survival game, Valkyrie Squad: Siege Breakers, will launch for PC via Steam on February 6.

Valkyrie Squad: Siege Breakers is an exhilarating top-down shooter survival game. The mission is to break through the enemy’s fortified defenses and face extreme survival conditions. you will lead this brave squad, utilizing each member’s unique skills and defeat powerful enemies!

Mission Briefing

Hello, Commander! Welcome to the Valkyrie Command Headquarters. I am your assistant, Artemis. Our mission is to travel to various planets to eliminate threats or rescue stranded comrades. Before we officially begin, let me provide you with a mission briefing!

Team

Before each mission, you can freely assign three Valkyries for the task. Each Valkyrie has a unique attack style and can continuously upgrade during missions. Of course, you also have the chance to receive support from other weapons during the mission.

You can see that each Valkyrie belongs to a specific faction, and each faction has unique passive skills. In addition to their different weapon attack styles, the team leader can unleash a unique ultimate skill when the energy is full.

Missions

In addition to facing a large number of enemies and attempting to survive, you will also encounter mutated BOSS-level enemies during missions. In some cases, you may need to conduct hostage rescue operations. Therefore, proper team member coordination and the ability to choose a leader for the stage are crucial. Even Valkyries from the same faction may have drastically different gameplay due to the leader’s arrangement. Try to create the best combination according to your preferences!

Good luck on your missions, Commander!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

