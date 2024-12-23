Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Was the 2nd Best-Selling Game in the US in Its Launch Week - Sales

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Psicatella via Bluesky announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the second best-selling game for the week ending December 14th in the US in terms of dollar sales.

"Anyways, don't usually post stuff about weekly rankings, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the #2 best-selling video game for week ending Dec 14th in US dollar sales, trailing only Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," said Piscatella.

Piscatella also revealed Astro Bot in the same week was up four spots from 11th to seventh place. This is the same week it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 9.

