ReSetna Releases January 31, 2025 for Switch and PC, in Q1 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 419 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher indie.io and developer Today’s Games announced the Metriodvania game, ReSetna, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on January 31, 2025, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q1 2025.

View the gameplay teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Unique Post-Apocalyptic Story

Set in a fractured, post-organic future, ReSetna tells the story of a combat-ready robot ReSetna awakened by APEX AI to stop the spread of the rogue Signal, a mysterious digital frequency wreaking havoc on robotic units.

As the Signal disrupts the balance of this broken world, ReSetna must traverse decaying zones, uncover hidden secrets, and eliminate the Signal’s influence with her loyal drone companion, IXA.

The game blends tactical combat, exploration, and environmental storytelling to create a rich and immersive experience.

The full game will feature seven zones and over 20 hours of gameplay.

New Gameplay Teaser Reveals Two Zones

The world of ReSetna is full of mysteries, and the latest reveal gives players a glimpse into the creation of the Darkness Zone, the desolate region of Acidia, and even some of the game’s bosses.

Acidia was once the home of Energetech Solutions, a company focused on renewable energy. Their experiments with Entropium, a powerful but unstable synthetic substance, caused massive damage to the environment.

These reckless tests tore holes in space and time, creating the Darkness Zone, a strange and chaotic dimension where the rules of reality are distorted.

Now, Acidia is a toxic and dangerous wasteland, filled with the remnants of advanced technology and the scars of Entropium’s devastating effects.

Original Soundtrack That Mirrors a Decayed World

Crafted by composer Nikola Jeremic, the ReSetna soundtrack fuses organic and synthetic sounds to reflect the post-apocalyptic setting.

Using real instruments like metal and wood, distorted to sound “dirty” and “decayed,” Jeremic’s score blends retro synthwave and ambientwave elements.

The result is a unique soundscape that breathes life into ReSetna‘s world of forgotten machines.

All Game Art Elements Born Purely From Imagination

Every character, enemy and environment in ReSetna has been meticulously crafted by Today’s Games’ art team.

“Each boss is unique, telling a dark story of the forgotten past. Through our art, we sought to let the visuals speak for themselves, embracing the power of visual storytelling,” the team explained.

Great News for Players Worldwide

ReSetna features a unique Tetris Chip Upgrade System, allowing players to collect and customize upgrades for abilities and weapons. This flexible system encourages exploration and strategic play to overcome increasingly difficult challenges.

ReSetna will be localized into English, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish (Latin), Portuguese (Latin), German, French, and Russian. This effort ensures that players across the globe can fully immerse themselves in the story and world of ReSetna.

This Metroidvania is set to launch worldwide on January 31, 2025 on Steam and Nintendo Switch, with releases on other consoles following in Q1 2025.

For those eager to experience the gameplay, a demo is available now on Steam. The demo offers a polished introduction to ReSetna, featuring the entire first zone Polis13 and an intense boss fight.

However, the full game features six more zones, each boasting vibrant, colorful, and mystical art styles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles