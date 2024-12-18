S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Has Turned a Profit - Sales

Developer GSC Game World owner Maxim Krippa in an interview with Forbes Ukraine has revealed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has already recouped its investment and has turned a profit.

Krippa also teased there could be a Netflix adaptation of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series in the future.

The game sold over one million units worldwide within a couple of days of release and topped 100,000 concurrent players on Steam alone on its launch day.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl released the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 20.

