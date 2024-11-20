S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Tops 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day - Sales

GSC Game World released S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl today and the game has already surpassed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam alone, according to SteamDB.

The game has so far reached a peak of 113,587 concurrent players on Steam.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

