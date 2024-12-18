Lost Soul Aside Releases in 2025 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer UltiZero Games announced the action RPG, Lost Soul Aside, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in 2025.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders in Lost Soul Aside—a stylish single player action adventure RPG.

Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons as you take on formidable enemies and colossal bosses in fast, dynamic combat.

