Project Tower Releases January 6, 2025 for PS5 and PC

Developer Yummy Games announced the third-person shooter, Project Tower, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 6, 2025.

Project Tower is a third-person shooter set in a science-fiction universe. The story begins with the Hiks, an alien race, invading Earth to capture human survivors as prisoners. The Hiks want to conquer the universe and for this, they have created a program: Project Tower. This program forces prisoners to fight their way up through various towers, so the Hiks can build up their army from the tries of the prisoners. You play as one of these inmates, with the sole chance of regaining your freedom being to reach the top of the tower.

Innovative Mechanics

Be smarter than them. Metamorph yourself to better surprise your enemies. Use this unique mechanic to get out of all sorts of situations.

Dynamic Gameplay

Immerse yourself in visceral combat that will engage all your senses in this shooter. Adapt your playstyle with an arsenal of new weapons as you ascend floor by floor. Sharpen your skills to reach the top and reclaim your freedom. No matter the cost, keep climbing.

Puzzle Game

Explore the different floors of the tower, face hordes of fearsome enemies and solve complex puzzles. Utilize your arsenal to unlock the secrets of the tower and regain your freedom.

Dive into the adventure and immerse yourself in this new universe. Are you ready to take up the challenges of the tower?

Features:

An exciting third-person shooter. Play a game that is both dynamic and satisfying. Game sensations are a priority. Sharpen your senses to overcome your enemies.

An innovative metamorphosis mechanic that multiplies the possibilities of gameplay.

A rich universe. Discover the secrets of this tower and regain your freedom!

Unlock new weapons and skills. Tame alien technologies to achieve your goals.

Cutscenes in sequence shot for a perfect immersion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

