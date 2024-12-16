Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Microids Studio Lyon have announced Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2025.

"Player feedback on Murder on the Orient Express, where Hercule Poirot already shared the investigation with a second detective, Joanna Locke, was precious in guiding the development of Death on the Nile," said Microids Studio Lyon CEO David Chomard.

"We have raised the level of difficulty with more complex puzzles and offered more freedom in the progression of the investigation. In addition, the adventure weaves the stories of Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, the new detective, even more closely together."

In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, Hercule Poirot is onboard.

Meanwhile, another private detective Jane Royce is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt.

The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns.

But the story doesn’t end with the book and still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans.

Features:

Dual Protagonists: Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale.

Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale. Innovative Setting: Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life.

Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to Extended Storyline: Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike. Diverse Locations: Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo.

Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo. Enhanced Mindmap: Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story.

Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story. Confrontation System: Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths.

Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths. Character Profiles: Complete character profiles by collecting information about them through dialogues and observations.

