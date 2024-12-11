Jason Schreier: The Game Awards 2024 to Have Two 'Holy Shit' Announcements - News

posted 1 hour ago

The Game Awards 2024 will take place tomorrow and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier on Kinda Funny Games Daily has teased there will be two big announcements for the awards show.

"There is a good chance you’ll see one of two teaser trailers for games that won’t be out for 2026 or later," said Schreier (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Kinda Funny host Tim Gettys asked if there would be any big announcements gamers should be excited about and Schreier stated, "There are at least two things that will make you guys reacting say 'holy shit, I can’t believe it’s here.'"

The Game Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 12 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

