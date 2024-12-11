Nintendo Now Owns 100% of Monolith Soft - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo now officially own 100 percent of Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft, according to the developer's official website and spotted by Automaton.

Nintendo bought 80 percent of Monolith Soft from Namco in 2007 and in 2011 increased its stake to 96 percent.

Monolith Soft's co-founders Hirohide Sugiura, Tetsuya Takahashi and Yasuyuki Honne still owned a four percent stake in the developer, however, it appears Nintendo has bought the remaining shares.

Monolith Soft most recently released Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Nintendo Switch and is set to release Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition in 2025 for the Nintendo Switch.

