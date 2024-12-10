Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Adds New Customizations and Photo Mode Enhancements - News

CD Projekt Red has outlined the changes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in Update 2.2.

The update adds new character customization options, Photo Mode enhancements, and more.

Read the details on Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 below:

Dream Big in Night City

This year marks the fourth anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077! We’ve come a long way, with plenty of updates bringing new and exciting ways to play, visual and technical upgrades, and much more—all culminating in receiving the “Best Ongoing Game” Award at The Game Awards 2023 and “Best Evolving Game” at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t said its final piece just yet—we’re ending the year with the free Update 2.2, bringing even more to Night City. See what’s waiting for players in the game!

Update 2.2

Created in partnership with Virtuos, a leading content production company that specializes in video game development and art production, the free update is available to everyone who owns Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Express Yourself! – Style over substance is an oft-heard motto in Night City, and we take it seriously—this update brings new cosmetic cyberware, tattoos, makeup options, and much more to character customization!

– Style over substance is an oft-heard motto in Night City, and we take it seriously—this update brings new cosmetic cyberware, tattoos, makeup options, and much more to character customization! Fresh Paint for Your Ride – All luxury or sports cars that have partnered with Rayfield now have access to exclusive CrystalCoat technology, meaning players can swap out the colors of select rides! Not to mention, TwinTone, a new Kiroshi upgrade, makes it possible to snag the paint jobs of the competition—as long as they’ve got the same tech, of course.

– All luxury or sports cars that have partnered with Rayfield now have access to exclusive CrystalCoat technology, meaning players can swap out the colors of select rides! Not to mention, TwinTone, a new Kiroshi upgrade, makes it possible to snag the paint jobs of the competition—as long as they’ve got the same tech, of course. Level Up with Photo Mode – Check out the enhanced functionality within photo mode—crafted with feedback from our incredible community of Virtual Photographers! Thanks to their input and testing, you can now enjoy features like improved camera mode, new lighting options, and much more. And the best part? You can showcase your favorite shots right in V’s apartments!

– Check out the enhanced functionality within photo mode—crafted with feedback from our incredible community of Virtual Photographers! Thanks to their input and testing, you can now enjoy features like improved camera mode, new lighting options, and much more. And the best part? You can showcase your favorite shots right in V’s apartments! Johnny as a Passenger – Johnny’s taken a liking to car rides—as long as he and V have become acquainted, you can expect him to hang out in the passenger seat!

There’s even more! Read the full list of patch notes to see the full list of features arriving as part of Update 2.2!

Staff Comments

Pawel Sasko, Associate Game Director, CD Projekt RED

“Night City is a place like no other, constantly surprising us with its depth and allure. Even four years on, seeing players uncover its mysteries and dive into its world is nothing short of inspiring. Together with Virtuos, we’ve worked hard to bring this update to life as a heartfelt thank-you for the unwavering support and passion of our community. Their incredible efforts have helped us provide players with even more ways to express themselves and connect with the game.”

Pauline Debroux, Lead Producer, Virtuos

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Cyberpunk 2077 and give players even more ways with which to express themselves in the game. We’ve always been impressed by the breadth and scope of Night City—and now that we’ve added our own mark on it, we’re even more excited to return to it once more.”

