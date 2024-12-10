Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley Releases December 17 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Hyper Games have announced Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and via Microsoft Store on December 17, alongside the Fuddler’s Courtship DLC.

The game first released in March for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley downloadable content “Fuddler’s Courtship,” players will embark on a brand new pocket-sized adventure filled with wonderful encounters set amongst the striking watercolor visuals of autumn. In this heartfelt novella-like story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in. What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley expands the wonderful world of Moomin, giving fans of the stories and characters another adventure to explore and those who have yet to check out the Moomin universe, the perfect introduction. Players are invited to restore harmony to the game’s carefully crafted world as they go on a wholesome journey filled with thoughtful stories and touching, emotional moments.

Features:

Set out on a cozy, story-rich adventure game with a gorgeous storybook art style.

Get the strict Park Keeper and his horrible parks out of Moominvalley with the help of your trusty harmonica, a bit of stealth, and the friends you’ll meet along the way.

stealth, and the friends you’ll meet along the way. Meet over 50 charming characters and creatures calling Moominvalley their home.

Experience narrative gameplay and a myriad of charming stories and quests involving the beloved characters inspired by Tove Jansson’s work.

narrative gameplay and a myriad of charming stories and quests involving the beloved characters inspired by Tove Jansson’s work. Explore Moominvalley’s open world and solve musical and environmental puzzles along the way to uncover the happenings in the valley.

Immerse yourself in the beautiful soundscape of music and melodies composed in collaboration with Sigur Ros.

