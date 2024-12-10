Call of Duty 1, 2, 4, and United Offensive Added to Microsoft Store - News

/ 1,070 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Multiple older Call of Duty titles have appeared on the Microsoft Store on PC.

Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: United Offensive have all been added to a platform they were previously not available on.

This has led to speculation that these games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future as Activision Blizzard games have slowly been added to the subscription service.

The latest Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, was a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Activision added Call of Duty 1, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: United Offensive to the Microsoft Store. Probably preparing a Game Pass drop. pic.twitter.com/l6zhhYLjQq — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) December 9, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles