Report: Publishers Waiting to Announce Release Dates to Avoid Release of GTA 6 - News

/ 587 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto VI has missed multiple deadlines during its development, however, Take-Two claims the game is now back on track, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The report also claims that other publishers are waiting as long as possible before committing to a release date for Fall 2025. This is according to multiple sources.

The publishers are waiting to see if Take-Two and Rockstar delay Grand Theft Auto VI from Fall 2025 into sometime in 2026. The sources claim these publishers want to release their games far away from Grand Theft Auto VI.

The last entry in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 205 million units since it released in September 2013.

Grand Theft Auto VI is in development for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles