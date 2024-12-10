Build A Rocket Boy Acquires PlayFusion - News

Publisher and developer Build A Rocket Boy announced it has acquired UK-based PlayFusion.

Mark Gerhard, the PlayFusion CEO & CTO, will join Build A Rocket Boy as Co-CEO alongside Leslie Benzies.

PlayFusion will be supporting Build A Rocket Boy in three products:

Developing the AAA narrative-drive action thriller MindsEye

The open-world platform Everywhere

The AA UGC design and publishing tools Arcadia

"We’ve always admired PlayFusion’s creativity and innovative approach to transmedia entertainment, and joining forces with them will ascend Build A Rocket Boy to our next level of excellence," said Benzies. "Our vision has always been to put creativity into the hands of the players and PlayFusion’s shared passion for gaming will help us create a robust offering for our community to seamlessly build their own AAA quality games and create compelling original online experiences soon."

Gerhard added, "It’s truly an honour and a privilege to join forces with Leslie and the legendary team at Build A Rocket Boy at such a formative time for the video games industry. We have immense drive for delighting our players and we share an exciting vision for the future. This next chapter of our combined studios will deliver on that promise as well as disrupt the industry by democratising premium game development. The core team at PlayFusion has been working together for nearly two decades and we are excited to be at the forefront of ushering in a new era of gaming."

RedBird Capital Partners and existing and new investors in January 2024 invested over $110 million in a Series D fundraising round in Build A Rocket Boy.

Partner at RedBird Capital Julia Wittlin stated, "We are thrilled that Mark Gerhard and the PlayFusion team are joining Build A Rocket Boy, strengthening the already talented team and enhancing our capabilities as a next-generation media and entertainment company. The PlayFusion team has a long track record and history of gaming, engineering, and creative expertise that pair perfectly with the innovative entertainment ethos spearheaded by Leslie. We are excited for the Build A Rocket Boy team to continue to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment."

