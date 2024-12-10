The Fox's Way Home Headed to Switch in 2025 - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer BeXide has announced the escape adventure game, The Fox's Way Home, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October.

Read details on the game below:

Before you know it, you find yourself in the realm between the hidden world and the real world. Rely on the guidance of the Fox shrine Maiden who lives there, and escape from the otherworld!

Dancing Fox Shrine Maiden! A Slightly Sexy The Exit 8-Like Game

The game is very simple! First, watch the dance performed by the Fox shrine Maiden carefully and memorize it well. Be sure not to get distracted by her sexy allure and miss any part of the dance.

How to Play

To return to your original world, you must witness all the rituals performed by the Fox Shrine Maiden. Sometimes, apparitions called mononoke will try to deceive you by taking on a form very similar to the Fox Shrine Maiden and tempt you.

Stay strong, watch the rituals carefully, and don’t get enchanted by the seductive fox dance, so you can spot the mononoke!

“Firstly! If you believe it is truly me, call out my name.”

“First! If you believe it is a fake, immediately expose it!”

“If you make a mistake, the ritual fails at that point!”

If you feel something is off, point out the suspicious parts of the Fox Shrine Maiden!

If your suspicion is correct, the mononoke will retreat, and a lantern will light up. Light all eight lanterns to return to the world you came from!

Apparition Encyclopedia

The various forms of the mononoke you have exposed can be recorded in an encyclopedia. Repeat the rituals and create your very own captivating Apparition Encyclopedia!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles