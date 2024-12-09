Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Releases in 2025 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Publishers Aniplex and SEGA, and developer CyberConnect2 announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Forge bonds, slay demons!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is coming in 2025!

Hashira Joins as Playable Characters

All nine Hashira, the highest-ranking Demon-Slayer swordmen: Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira), Kyojuro Rengoku (Flame Hashira), Tengen Uzui (Sound Hashira), Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira), Shinobu Kocho (Insect Hashira), Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira), Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira), Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira), and Gyomei Himejima (Stone Hashira) have been made into playable characters.

Story Mode

Continue where Tanjiro’s journey left off in the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles.

Fight your way through the events of the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc from the anime adaptation!

VS Mode

Select from a wide array of brand-new characters to play as, such as Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, the two Hashira who take on an Upper Rank demon in the Swordsmith Village Arc. The full roster includes the eighteen characters from the original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, the demons added in the free update, and the characters from the Entertainment District downloadable content packs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles