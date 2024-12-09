Roguelite Action Game Steampunk Shinobi Announced for PC - News

/ 116 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Vagabond has announced roguelite action game, Steampunk Shinobi, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Steampunk Shinobi is a roguelite action game that takes you on a relentless journey of vengeance through a dynamic, evolving world.

Step into a universe where Steampunk ingenuity meets the honor-bound traditions of medieval Japan. As a lineage of Shinobi, each death carries your mission forward, passing the torch to the next generation in your clan.

Lineage-Driven Gameplay

Each Shinobi is shaped by procedural generation, offering distinct abilities and attributes to explore with every successor.

Forge Your Legacy

Send treasured items back to your HQ, where they grow stronger over time—from common gear to Legendary Heirlooms. Expand your base with new facilities that unlock unique abilities and upgrades, empowering each generation to become more formidable than the last.

An Evolving World

Your choices shape both the fate of your Shinobi and the world around you, as procedural maps and environments shift in response to your actions.

Tactical Combat and Stealth

Equip your Shinobi with specialized steam-powered weapons and honed combat skills. Engage in dynamic battles where strategic choices between open combat and stealth tactics determine your survival.

A Unique Visual Style

Immerse yourself in a stunning blend of top-down 3D and pixel art, inspired by Steampunk aesthetics and medieval Japan.

