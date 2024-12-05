Foamstars Last Season Runs December 13, 2024 to January 17, 2025 - News

Square Enix has announced the next season for Foamstars will be the last one. The Party Goes On! season will run from Friday, December 13, 2024 to Friday, January 17, 2025.

"In this concluding update, expansions will be introduced to enhance gameplay, such as the ability to customize shots of each character, and new enhancement elements, such as Prism Gems, all aimed at ensuring players can continue to enjoy the game for the foreseeable future," said Square Enix.

"All online services will remain available after The Party Goes On! season ends. In addition, we plan to hold the Foamstars Cup, a series of in-game events named after each character.

"Furthermore, to ensure that new players can fully enjoy Foamstars, previous Season Passes will be made available again. Players can switch between Season Passes at any time to proceed along the Season Pass track of your choice and obtain items from past seasons. This will make it possible for players to obtain all the items from each season."

Please take a look at this notice regarding #FOAMSTARS season updates: https://t.co/hThcDHbi95 pic.twitter.com/hAR5NCuklE — FOAMSTARS (@foamstarsgame) December 5, 2024

Read a letter from Foamstars producer Kosuke Okatani below:

Thank you so much for playing Foamstars.

I don't want this to sound like a final message since you will be able to continue playing the game. However I wanted to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to you all once again, so I've taken up my pen to write this producer's letter.

From the start, alongside Director Rickey, Foamstars had been developed with the goal of creating “a game that everyone can enjoy together.”

“Everyone together” doesn’t just refer to the players, but also includes their family members and partners who may be watching them play, and those who are watching and engaging through streams.

Since the game's release on February 6, 2024, the development team has been working tirelessly to add new content and features, striving to bring the game as close as possible to that goal.

Throughout both the development and operational phases, we have faced many challenges. However, the support of all of you who play the game, along with the incredible fan art, has been a constant source of encouragement for the team. It's because of this support that we've been able to overcome these difficulties, always with the goal of responding to your feedback.

If Foamstars has become a game that you can enjoy with others, then we couldn't be happier.

Thanks to all of you, we’ve managed to successfully complete every update we had planned. We’ve been able to reach this point because of your warm support. On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude.

