Henry Halfhead Releases in 2025 for Consoles and PC

Developer Lululu Entertainment announced Henry Halfhead will launch for consoles and PC via Steam in 2025.

Meet Henry, merely half a head but with the peculiar ability to possess and control any object within their reach. Discover every object’s unique properties and abilities and cleverly combine them to progress through Henry’s not-so-ordinary everyday life.

Over 200 Playable Objects

Discover and play as over 200 objects with unique properties and abilities.

Become the Right Tools for the Job – Think outside the box to find alternative solutions to challenges and discover bonus content.

Life is a Playground

Expand the levels of Henry’s life by unlocking new rooms and items, forming joyful playgrounds.

A Wholesome Story

Listen to the narrator who guides you through Henry’s life and rewards your exploration with humorous insights into Henry’s quirky character.

Local Cooperative Play

Let a friend join the fun at any time thanks to the drop-in local co-op mode.

Mini-Games

Unlock and play a collection of fun mini-games.

Customize Henry

All Henry can really wear are hats. Thankfully there are plenty of them for you to find and put on Henry’s shiny bald head.

