Sony: PlayStation Portal Has Been a 'Huge Success'

Sony Interactive Entertainment co-CEOs Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino in an interview with BBC in celebration of the 30th anniversary of PlayStation said 2024 has been a year of highs and lows.

Nishino stated the way players play games has been changing and the PlayStation Portal has been a "huge success."

He added, "Recently, we just announced a beta programme... allowing Cloud streaming directly to the handheld. We’re always exploring various options for how players can play games."

PlayStation is happy with the reception of Astro Bot from gamers.

"I cannot express how happy we are with the reception of Astro Bot," said Hulst.

On the opposite end is the failure of Concord and Sony shutting down the game's developer Firewalk Studios, as well as mobile studio Neon Koi.

"Certain aspects of Concord were exceptional, but others did not land with enough players, and as a result we took the game offline," said Hulst.

