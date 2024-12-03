Xbox Game Pass Adds Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Forza Motorsport, Hauntii, Humanity, EA Sports WRC, Overthrown, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Wildfrost, Carrion, and Road 96.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Console) – December 4

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Core

Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully remastered and revved up to the max. Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons, and controls. It’s the CTR you love, now kicked into the highest gear.

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S) – December 4

Now with Game Pass Standard

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and now coming to Game Pass Standard. Race over 500 real-world cars, including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport. Make every lap count across 20 living environments, with fan-favorite locations and multiple track layouts to master. Each track features live on-track scoring, fully dynamic time-of-day with weather, and unique driving conditions that ensure no two laps ever look or play the same.

Hauntii (Console) – December 4

Now with Game Pass Standard

Play as a brave yet naive little ghost, Hauntii, and set off on a quest guided by enigmatic Eternians. Possess, solve puzzles, and shape your fate in this captivating adventure. The game’s hand-crafted art style blends line art and animation with a striking palette, creating a visually captivating experience.

Humanity (Console) – December 4

Now with Game Pass Standard

Become a Shiba Inu and help reconstruct humankind in the acclaimed action-puzzle game, Humanity. Drop commands to guide a mindless human horde to the goal through 90 increasingly challenging handcrafted story mode stages. Then, choose from thousands of user-made puzzles expanding on the breadth of mechanics, or design your own and share it with the community.

EA Sports WRC (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – December 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Build the car of your dreams and get unlimited access to EA Sports WRC, coming soon to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass via EA Play. Members can battle the elements across dirt, snow, and asphalt in the pursuit of the perfect run. Plus, save 10% on EA digital purchases, including the WRC 24 Season Expansion.

Overthrown (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Lift and throw anything as you build and manage your kingdom in this chaotic city builder with up-to 6-player co-op. Harness the power of your soul-stealing crown to partake in anime-style combat, farm the land, gather resources, and much more

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 9

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Last Crusade”. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. Pre-install now to unravel the mystery on day one.

Wildfrost (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Take on the elements in Wildfrost, a tactical rogue-like deck builder! Journey across a frozen tundra, collecting cards strong enough to banish the eternal winter.

Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 2

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Returning to the Game Pass library, Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road-trip. On this risky road trip to the border, you’ll meet incredible characters and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, and maybe even change the world.

More Games Coming to Game Pass Core on December 4

Game Pass Core members can look forward to three more games coming to the library on December 4! In addition to Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, Game Pass Core members can also experience hardcore survival in DayZ or make your Goat simulating dreams come true in the original Goat Simulator.

DLC / Game Updates

Deploy Stealth Skills in Sea of Thieves: Season 14 – Available now

Curious to know if Sea of Thieves‘ new stealthy disguises would actually fool people? Well we sent a genuine pirate down to London to find out just that; watch them surprise unsuspecting people and pigeons alike! Don’t try this yourself though, keep your shenanigans to the seas!

Sea of Thieves Season 14 is available now, bringing with it a range of stealth-focused tools and mechanics that let pirates sneak through the Sea of Thieves and cause mischief like never before!

Dungeons of Hinterberg Coming to Xbox One Consoles – December 4

Game Pass members on Xbox One consoles will be able to jump into Dungeons of Hinterberg starting December 4! Armed with a sword and a tourist guide, explore the beautiful alpine village of Hinterberg and uncover the magic hidden within its dungeons! Master magic, solve puzzles, slay monsters; all this and more await you in Hinterberg!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

There are lots of Perks coming your way this December. Make sure to check the Game Pass section of your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on PC every week to see what’s new.

Metaball: Cyborg Pack – December 3

Unlock your Legendary Outfit in this fast-paced, action-packed sports game! Get instant access to the Cyborg Pack, which includes Hair, a Top, Pants, Shoes, Gloves, Backpack, and Hoverboard. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

World of Warships: Legends: Over Northern Waves – December 3

Battle on the high seas! Equip yourself with German ships: Premium cruiser München, that will be available for 14 days, and battleship König, yours forever. Plus, stock up on camouflages, boosters, credits, and Premium days.

Stumble Guys: Candie Bear Bundle – December 5

Unwrap the fun! Get the Candie Bear skin, Twisted emote, plus 250 gems and 50 tokens to sweeten your adventure in this battle royale obstacle course game with more Perks on the way!

Leaving Soon

The following will be leaving the Game Pass library on December 15 and December 31, 2024, respectively, but there is still time to re-prioritize your play list to jump into these before they go! Be sure to use your 20% membership discount to save on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Announced on June 25, 2024, Forza Horizon 4 is leaving stores and Xbox Game Pass on December 15. For more information, please visit the Forza blog.

Leaving December 15:

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Forager (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Forza Horizon 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Quarry (Cloud and Console)

Leaving December 31:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Humankind (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lego 2K Drive (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Party Animals (Cloud and Console)

