8BitDo Releasing Original Xbox-Themed Keyboard - News

Gaming peripheral company 8BitDo announced it is releasing an original Xbox-themed keyboard on January 16, 2025 for $119.99. It can be pre-ordered on Amazon and the 8BitDo shop.

8BitDo worked with Xbox to design the keyboard, which is compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above and Android 9.0 or above. It has RGB backlight with eight light modes, and 87 keys, including Function shortcut keys, Fn lock, and the integrated Xbox Button to activate Game Bar.

Read details on the keyboard below:

BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition

Designed with Xbox. Inspired by the original Xbox console. Officially licensed. Compatible with Windows and Android.

Designed with Xbox

Inspired by the iconic Transparent Green Edition of the original Xbox console, blending retro aesthetics with modern functionality.

Simplicity at its best: Independent Control Panel

Easily manage connections, adjust volume, and map buttons with intuitive controls. Say goodbye to complex shortcuts and enjoy simple, effective operation with just a turn and a click.

Integrated Xbox Button

Activate Windows Game Bar with a press—ideal for enhancing your PC gaming sessions.

Seamless Transition Between Work and Play

A versatile desktop setup for work and gaming alike. Each keyboard includes a 1-month free PC Game Pass (new members only).

Compatibility

Windows - Windows 10(1903) and above

- Windows 10(1903) and above Android - Android 9.0 and above

RGB Backlight

Switch between 8 RGB lighting modes. The vibrant lights shine through the jade-like transparent green shell and finely crafted double-layered keycaps, creating a visually immersive typing experience.

Game Changer: Dual Super Buttons

The specially designed 8BitDo Dual Super Buttons offer large, programmable keys. Assign macros or other functions instantly—no software required. Connect up to 4 sets (1 set included).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

