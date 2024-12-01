Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Launches December 11 for PC - News

Spike Chunsoft announced the dungeon RPG, Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island, will launch for PC via Steam on December 11 for $39.99.

The game is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Read details on the game below:

Advance the story by speaking to characters and completing dungeons!

Explore a wide range of dungeons each with their own unique difficulty!

Story

A few months after their previous adventure in Tsukikage Village…

Shiren the Wanderer and Koppa, his talking ferret partner, received a vision of a distant land and a girl in distress. It led them to the mysterious Serpentcoil Island.

But they’re not alone. Rumors speak of lost pirate gold hidden away within the depths of Serpentcoil Island, and a powerful monster at its highest mountain peak, said to hold an exquisite treasure in its belly. Adventurers and warriors have flocked from all over the realm, eager for a chance at fortune.

What is the connection between the mystery girl and the monster?

What is the truth behind the secrets and treasures scattered throughout the island?

A new adventure for Shiren and Koppa begins!

The “Mystery Dungeon” Awaits!

In the Mystery Dungeon, the layout of its many floors, the tools you obtain within, and the presence of both friends and foes are different every time you enter. The situation changes each time, so it’s up to you to prepare and adapt to unexpected challenges as they appear. Arm yourself with knowledge of the dungeon’s threats, collect useful resources, and gather allies to make it through. Strive to reach the dungeon’s deepest depths and highest summits!

Convenient Gameplay Features

Take advantage of useful features designed to make your experience smoother and more enjoyable. Important functions include being able to assign multiple projectiles and magic staves to a hotbar for ease of access or the ability to track your own steps on the mini-map.

Online Rescues!

Should a player collapse in the middle of their dungeon adventure, they can call on other players for a Rescue to get them back on track. Rescued players can pick up right where they left off without losing any progress. There are plenty of new online features to expand the range of gameplay.

