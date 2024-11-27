PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2024 Announced - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2024. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 until Monday, January 6, 2025.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are It Takes Two for the PS5 and PS4, Aliens: Dark Descent for the PS5 and PS4, and Temtem for the PS5.

Read details on the games below:

It Takes Two | PS4, PS5

It Takes Two is a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op. Choose from couch or online co-op with split-screen play, invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship. Master unique and connected character abilities in every new level. Help each other across an abundance of unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments. Kick gangster squirrels’ furry tails, pilot a pair of underpants, DJ a buzzing night club, and bobsleigh through a magical snow globe. Embrace a heartfelt and hilarious story, where narrative and gameplay are interwoven in a uniquely metaphorical experience.

Aliens: Dark Descent | PS4, PS5

Battle to keep your squad alive against the deadliest foe mankind has ever faced. Aliens: Dark Descent is a real-time combat strategy game where you’ll command a squad of hardened colonial marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise. Infiltrate large open levels and annihilate enemies with your squad, dispatching orders strategically and intuitively. Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent.

Temtem | PS5

Every kid dreams about becoming a Temtem tamer; exploring the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago, discovering new species, and making good friends along the way. Now it’s your turn to embark on an epic adventure and make those dreams come true. Catch new Temtem on Omninesia’s floating islands, battle other tamers on the sandy beaches of Deniz or trade with your friends in Tucma’s ash-covered fields. Defeat the ever-annoying Clan Belsoto and end its plot to rule over the Archipelago, beat all eight DojoLeaders, and become the ultimate Temtem tamer.

PlayStation also shared an early look at what is coming to PlayStation Plus in December:

PlayStation Plus Premium Game Trial

PlayStation Plus Premium members can enjoy a game trial of thrilling sci-fi action-adventure Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II when it joins the service on December 3. But that’s not the only PlayStation Plus Premium news we have to share…

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics for December

Today we’re happy to share the first reveal of a trio of PlayStation classic titles joining PlayStation Plus Premium’s lineup in December, all of which help celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. Starting December 10, members will be able to complete the PlayStation 2 Sly trilogy with the release of Sly 2: Band of Thieves and Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and also enjoy Naughty Dog‘s PlayStation 2 adventure Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. We’ll have more news on the full PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Premium lineups, later.

Free Online Multiplayer Weekend form December 6 to 8

To keep celebrating the fantastic online games and communities on PlayStation, we’re hosting an extended free online multiplayer weekend on December 6 to 8. During those days, you can enjoy online multiplayer for games you own without having a PlayStation Plus membership, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

eSports Tournaments from December 6 to 8

During the same weekend, we’ll host a series of PlayStation 5 esports tournaments, featuring titles like EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, Madden NFL 25, College Football 25, UFC 5, MLB The Show 24, and Guilty Gear: Strive. If you own any of these games and qualify, you can compete on December 6 to 8 to win avatars and other game-specific prizes. Players on PS5 can sign up via the Game Hub or the in-game PlayStation Tournaments button. Keep an eye on compete.playstation.com for all the upcoming tournament details.

Sweepstakes from December 10 to 23

To celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, we’re giving away a 30-month PlayStation Plus Premium membership to 30 winners in each participating country!

We’ll be honoring the legendary games in our Classics Catalogue for this 30th anniversary-themed sweepstakes starting December 10 to 23. To enter, purchase any PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe membership and play any game from the Classics Catalog. If you’re already a PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe member, just dive into any game from the Classics Catalog to qualify.

The participating countries are Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia.

Sony Pictures Core Offer from December 3 to 9

To celebrate 30 years of PlayStation, PlayStation Plus members get 30 percent off 100 top movies on Sony Pictures Core starting December 3 through 9. Explore a collection of fan-favorite films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Uncharted, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Sony Pictures Core Movie Credit Promo from December 10 to January 10

Purchase any 12-month PlayStation Plus membership and get movie credit(s) to use on the Sony Pictures Core app. Dive into epic blockbusters like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and more—your next movie marathon starts here!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles