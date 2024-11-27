Three Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced four Sega Genesis games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app. The games are Mercs, ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, and Vectorman.

The Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app is part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Mercs

Terrorists have their job and you’ve got yours. Crush ’em all! They’ve kidnapped a former President, and the Mercs are going in for the rescue.

Punch through their coastal defenses, snatch enemy weapons, and gain firepower. Pick up machine guns, bazookas, and heavy artillery as you advance through the smoke of burning metal. Power-up a flamethrower, and good-bye, Charlie!

Push through a non-stop barrage of lead, grenades, heatseeking missiles, and attack choppers. Hijack tanks and gunboats. Shred ’em with their own weapons. They messed with your country—now you’re gonna make ’em scream!

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Check It Out… We’re ToeJam and Earl. And we ran into a small problem. More specifically, a large planet (I shoulda never let Earl drive…). Help us hunt down the pieces to our rocket ship and we’ll let you jam out some tunes on our megawatt rapmaster Deal?

Whoah!!! We’re bumpin’ into some of the weirdest creatures in the universe. Earthlings. Boogie down with bewitching hula girls. Block a nerd herd. Or hurl tomatoes at a crazed dentist with a drill.

Split up and scope things out. Or hang together to share your stuff. Pick up presents you can use like wings, rocket skates and inner tubes. Or ones you’ll wish you hadn’t opened-like bees, tomato rain and school books. So grab a friend—or join the jamminest party you’ll ever play.

Always new! No two levels are ever the same in any game.

Vectorman

The year is 2043. Earth has become a toxic dump being cleaned up by orbots. When their leader, Raster, goes haywire and threatens to destroy what’s left of the planet, only Vectorman, with his amazing morphing abilities, can stop him. Stunning 3D graphics, and high-speed shooting action makes this simply the best game you’ll ever play.

