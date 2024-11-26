Nintendo Switch eShop and Online Services to End in China in 2026 - News

Nintendo and partner Tencent have announced the Chinese Nintendo Switch eShop and online services will be shutting down in 2026. This move will only affect players who own the official Chinese version of the Nintendo Switch.

On March 31, 2026, the Nintendo Switch eShop will stop selling games and other software in China. All paid and free titles will no longer be available to purchase or claim. On May 15, 2026, players will no longer be able to download games, DLC, or redeem codes.

Nintendo Switch owners in China who has an active WeChat account associated with it will receive up to four Nintendo Switch games for free as compensation from November 27, 2024 until March 31, 2026. They will be able to choose from the following games:

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Mario Tennis Aces

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Flexible Brain School

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Exercises

Kirby Star Allies

New Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Go! Pikachu

Pokémon Let’s Go! Eevee

