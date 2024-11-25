Report: DualSense Edge, Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore to Come in Black - News

/ 592 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly going to launch three PlayStation 5 accessories in black, according to reliable dataminer billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The dataminer claims Sony will release the DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite wireless headphones and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and expects them to be announced before Christmas.

The accessories in black will have the same prices as the white versions. The DualSense Edge controller in black will be priced at $199.99 / £209.99 / €239.99, while the Pulse Elite Wireless Headphones will be priced at $149.99 / £129.99 / €149.99 and the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds will be available for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99.

PlayStation Black Friday deals for 2024 kicked off on November 22 and run until December 2. Games, hardware, accessories, and more on the PlayStation Store, direct.playstation.com, PlayStation Gear, and at participating retailers have been discounted.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles