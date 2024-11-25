Bullet Hell Game W.A.N.D. Project Releases November 29 for Switch and PC - News

/ 469 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Untold Tales and developer The Knights of Unity announced the Fast-paced, roguelike bullet hell game, W.A.N.D. Project, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 29.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fast-paced, roguelike bullet hell with deep, unique spellcrafting. Create and use overpowered, game-shattering spells by combining a multitude of magical elements. Defend Tokyo from a monstrous invasion using magic, reflexes, and game-changing combos.

Concoct game-shattering, spells as a magic-wielding Japanese sorceress. Dodge and decimate waves of alien monstrosities as you defend a futuristic Tokyo.

For fans of Vampire Survivors, Brotato, and Death Must Die.

Be a Spellcrafting Alchemist

Prefer firing off quick, constant streams of sonic barrage arrows? Or would you rather create a slower, more powerful fireball that spreads into lightning strikes? With over 100 different magical elements to combine, the combos and choices are nearly infinite.

Experiment, learn, and adapt with each run. Unlock new wands and sorceresses along the way to tackle each changing map.

Features:

A unique spell-crafting system to create near-unlimited spell combinations.

system to create near-unlimited spell combinations. Multiple magical elements and variants to craft spells from, making no two runs feel the same.

Unlock and play as various new sorceresses, each with their own unique stats and abilities.

Discover and equip powerful new wands, each with their own special powers and enhancements.

Choose between auto-fire or manual aim and fire modes.

Every map changes the gameplay with a different look, enemy types, and objectives.

Super fast and addictive runs.

Plays great on Steam Deck and Switch handheld.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles