RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Headed to Switch on December 5

Publisher Atari announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 5.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and GOG, iOS, and Android.

"Fans of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic have been hoping for a Switch version and we are excited to bring it to the platform," said Atari vice president of games publishing Ethan Stearns. "Our partners at Graphite Lab did an amazing job translating RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic’s detailed keyboard-based controls to controller input."

"Bringing RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic to the Switch, with its massive install base, is an opportunity to re-engage lapsed players, provide active players with another great hardware platform, and reach a new generation of players who will now discover the franchise on the Switch."

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic combines the best features from two of the original games in the series: RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Packed with content, players have enjoyed designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping and managing their parks since the first game was first introduced in 1999.

The release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Switch is the cherry on top of a busy year for the franchise. Atari kicked off a year-long celebration of the RollerCoaster Tycoon in March 2024 to honor the 25th Anniversary of Chris Sawyer’s visionary creation. Since that kick-off Atari has released a number of RollerCoaster Tycoon merchandize and apparel collabs, re-launched RCT Classic on Android, introduced major expansions to the mobile game RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, and acquired RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 from Frontier to re-unite an important game with the franchise catalog.

