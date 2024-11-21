Mandragora Launches April 17, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Knights Peak and developer Primal Game Studio announced. the 2.5D side-scroller action RPG, Mandragora, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 17, 2025.

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to monsters. The people of Faelduum hide behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders. Players will journey through a world in decline, slowly succumbing to the damaging effects of Entropy. They will fight vicious creatures, challenge nightmarish bosses, meet new allies and enemies, and make harsh moral choices. The game offers many paths worth taking, each with its own unique challenges and rewards.

Mandragora is an action RPG game where players wield powerful weapons and magic, unravel secrets, battle nightmarish creatures, and shape the fate of their world. Developed by Primal Game Studio, it invites players into a dark medieval fantasy world where magic and danger collide.

Features:

Six character classes with unique talent trees, passive skills, and over 200 active skill upgrades.

Face off against fearsome foes including 15 brutal Bosses and 19 challenging Mini Bosses.

Narrative crafted by Brian Mitsoda including alternate endings forged by the player.

Soundtrack composed by Christos Antoniou (Septicflesh) and performed by the FILMharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

