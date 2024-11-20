PlayStation Portal Adds Cloud Streaming for Select PS5 Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a new update for the PlayStation Portal that adds a cloud streaming beta for select PlayStation 5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

PlayStation Plus Premium members are able to participate in the cloud streaming beta.

A new PlayStation Portal update releases later today, featuring:



☁️ Cloud streaming beta for select PS5 games

🔉 Refined volume adjustment settings



Read details via PlayStation Blog on the cloud streaming beta for PlayStation Portal below:

Features available during the Beta

Stream select PS5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Over 120 PS5 games from the PS Plus Game Catalog, including Dave the Diver, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Monster Hunter Rise, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will be accessible on PS Portal via cloud streaming*

Streaming up to 1080p/60fps**

DualSense wireless controller features, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speakers, touchpad (emulated on the touch screen for PS Portal), and motion sensor***

PlayStation Plus Cloud storage Save data and game progress can be stored up to 100GB and will be automatically synced with your PS5 console, making it easy to switch seamlessly between local and streaming gameplay, and between multiple devices.



Cloud Streaming (Beta) for PS Portal will be available through the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, which is offered in the following locations:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

How to access Cloud Streaming (Beta)

To access the beta, you will need the following:

PlayStation Portal remote player

An account for PlayStation Network****

An active PlayStation Plus Premium membership

Access to broadband internet Wi-Fi

To establish a cloud streaming session: requires minimum 5Mbps of upload and download speeds

To stream at 720p: requires minimum 7 Mbps

To stream at 1080p: requires minimum 13 Mbps

Once the beta is available, you can access the beta by updating your PS Portal to the latest system software and completing the following steps:

Open “Quick Menu” and access “Settings” on your PS Portal. Select the “Cloud Streaming (Beta)” button Switch the Cloud Streaming (Beta) toggle on (this will be off by default).

After you’ve enabled Cloud Streaming (Beta) in the settings menu, you should see a new option on the Home screen of your PS Portal that allows you to access games via cloud streaming. The beta option can be turned off any time, and your Home screen will revert back to the standard version once the option is turned off.

Features not included in the Beta

As we are in the beginning stages of publicly testing cloud streaming on PS Portal, some features will not be available, such as Game Trials, streaming games purchased on PS Store, system features such as Party voice chat and game invites for select games, Create button, 3D audio, and in-game commerce.

Additionally, the streaming games playable on PS Portal are limited to PS5 games, and PS4 games/PS3 games are not supported.

We are always listening to your feedback, and we look forward to seeing many players participating in the beta!

