The Indie Game Awards 2024 Set for December 19

posted 9 hours ago

Six One Indie has announced The Indie Game Awards 2024 will take place on December 19 at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

View the nominees announcement video below:

Check out the nominees below:

Debut Game

Recognizing the innovation, creativity, and impact of a studio that has set a high standard right from the start with its first commercial launch.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (Furniture & Mattress)

(Furniture & Mattress) Lil’ Guardsman (Hilltop Games)

(Hilltop Games) Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger Studio)

(Double Dagger Studio) Loddlenaut (Moon Lagoon)

(Moon Lagoon) MULLET MADJACK (HAMMER95)

(HAMMER95) Worldless (Noname Studios)

Notable Achievement in Accessibility

Recognizing a game that prioritizes inclusivity by offering extensive adjustments and thoughtful options, ensuring an equitable and enjoyable experience for all players regardless of their abilities.

Another Crab’s Treasure (AggroCrab)

(AggroCrab) Elsie (Knight Shift Games)

(Knight Shift Games) Periphery Synthetic (shiftBacktick)

(shiftBacktick) Pine Hearts (Hyper Luminal Games)

(Hyper Luminal Games) SteamWorld Heist II (Thunderful Development)

(Thunderful Development) Surmount (Jasper Oprel and Indiana-Jonas)

Music

Recognizing a game with captivating the musical compositions that enhance immersion, evoke emotions, and leave a memorable impact on players.

Core Keeper (Pugstorm)

(Pugstorm) Flock (Hollow Ponds)

(Hollow Ponds) Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios)

(Ironwood Studios) The Cub (Demagog Studio)

(Demagog Studio) THRASHER (Puddle)

(Puddle) Wild Bastards (Blue Manchu)

Visual Design

Recognizing a game that exemplifies a unique, powerful, and captivating art style, honoring the creativity and artistry that elevate the visual experience and leave a lasting impression on players.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus (Squid Shock Studios, Christopher Stair, Trevor Youngquist)

(Squid Shock Studios, Christopher Stair, Trevor Youngquist) Crow Country (SFB Games)

(SFB Games) Harold Halibut (Slow Bros.)

(Slow Bros.) Hauntii (Moonloop Games)

(Moonloop Games) The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures)

(All Possible Futures) ULTROS (Hadoque)

Bite-Sized Game

Recognizing a standout title that delivers an impactful and engaging experience within a brief playtime.

Buckshot Roulette (Mike Klubnika)

(Mike Klubnika) Clickholding (Strange Scaffold)

(Strange Scaffold) Duck Detective: The Secret Salami (Happy Broccoli Games)

(Happy Broccoli Games) Minami Lane (Doot, Blipbloop)

(Doot, Blipbloop) Please Touch the Artwork 2 (Thomas Waterzooi)

(Thomas Waterzooi) Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Coal Supper)

Innovation

Recognizing a game that pushes boundaries with its unique premise or gameplay twist; an experience that captivates players and redefines expectations in the industry.

Cryptmaster (Paul Hart, Lee Williams, and Akupara Games)

(Paul Hart, Lee Williams, and Akupara Games) KarmaZoo (Pastagames)

(Pastagames) Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo)

(Simogo) ODDADA (Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffman, Bastian Clausdorff)

(Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffman, Bastian Clausdorff) Rusty’s Retirement (Mister Morris Games)

(Mister Morris Games) UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Emotional Impact

Recognizing a game that profoundly resonates with players through personal, emotional, and thematic experiences, leaving a lasting impression and fostering deep connections with their audience.

In Stars and Time (insertdisc5)

(insertdisc5) Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) (Popcannibal)

(Popcannibal) Neva (Nomada Studio)

(Nomada Studio) Selfloss (Goodwin Games)

(Goodwin Games) Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games)

(Outerloop Games) Until Then (Polychroma)

Gameplay Design

Recognizing a game with exceptional gameplay mechanics that contribute to the overall flow, challenge, and enjoyment of the game, encouraging players to immerse themselves fully in the experience.

Balatro (LocalThunk)

(LocalThunk) Grunn (Sokpop Collective)

(Sokpop Collective) Minishoot’ Adventures (SoulGame)

(SoulGame) Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)

(Red Candle Games) Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

(Pounce Light) Victory Heat Rally (Skydevilpalm)

Community Management

Recognizing an individual or studio that excels in fostering a vibrant and inclusive community through exceptional engagement, support, and communication that enhances player experience and builds lasting connections.

Aggro Crab

Black Tabby Games

LocalThunk

Massive Monster

NPC Studio

Pounce Light

Narrative

Recognizing a game that delivers a powerful narrative with compelling characters, immersive worlds, and/or thought-provoking themes.

1000xRESIST (sunset visitor)

(sunset visitor) ARCO (Arco Team)

(Arco Team) Caravan SandWitch (Studio Plane Toast)

(Studio Plane Toast) Fear the Spotlight (Cozy Game Pals)

(Cozy Game Pals) Last Time I Saw You (Maboroshi Artworks)

(Maboroshi Artworks) Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ)

Storyteller

Recognizing an exceptional storyteller whose profound narratives in games create lasting impressions, weaving unforgettable experiences that resonate deeply with players.

(Recipient will be announced during The Indie Game Awards 2024.)

Women-Led Game

Recognizing the outstanding achievements of a game developed by a women-led indie studio, celebrating innovation, creativity, and the unique perspectives brought to life through diverse storytelling and gameplay.

Gourdlets (AuntyGames)

(AuntyGames) Keylocker: Turn Based Cyberpunk Action (Moonana)

(Moonana) Love, Ghostie (Janbeh Games, LLC)

(Janbeh Games, LLC) Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber. (Macula Interactive)

(Macula Interactive) Nightmare Kart (LWMedia)

(LWMedia) The Crimson Diamond (Julia Minamata)

Solo Development

Recognizing a game crafted by a single full-time developer, as well as the dedication, creativity, and passion that goes into bringing a vision to life from concept to completion.

Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield (Aerial_Knight)

(Aerial_Knight) Animal Well (Billy Basso)

(Billy Basso) Children of the Sun (Rene Rother)

(Rene Rother) Crypt Custodian (Kyle Thompson)

(Kyle Thompson) Knuckle Sandwich (Andy Brophy)

(Andy Brophy) Magical Delicacy (Skaule)

Industry Impact

Recognizing individuals and/or organizations that have made remarkable and positive contributions to the indie scene throughout the year.

(Recipients will be announced during The Indie Game Awards 2024.)

Game of the Year

Recognizing a game that has made a significant impact in the industry through its unique storytelling, artistic vision, and gameplay mechanics.

1000xRESIST (sunset visitor)

(sunset visitor) Animal Well (Billy Basso)

(Billy Basso) ARCO (Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fayer)

(Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fayer) Balatro (LocalThunk)

(LocalThunk) Crypt Custodian (Kyle Thompson)

(Kyle Thompson) Lorlei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo)

(Simogo) Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ)

(Wrong Organ) Neva (Nomada Studio)

(Nomada Studio) Nine Sols (RedCandleGames)

(RedCandleGames) UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

