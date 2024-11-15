FATE: Reawakened Headed to All Major Platforms - News

/ 491 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Publishers gamigo and WildTangent, and developers gamigo and Tableflip Entertainment have announced the collection, FATE: Reawakened, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced PC version. A release date has not been announced.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Reawaken the critically acclaimed FATE games like never before! Play all four classic dungeon crawler titles with enhanced graphics as you battle through challenging procedurally generated dungeons, learn powerful spells, and fish to your heart’s content. Are you up to the task? Your FATE awaits!

Revisit the quaint town of Grove and the realms beyond as you prepare to enter the Dungeon Gate once again! The award-winning FATE series has gotten a modern facelift while remaining true to the nostalgic dungeon crawler classic. Will you tempt fate on your journey to fame and fortune?

Enhanced for a New Generation

Experience everything you already love about the FATE series in higher definition. Enjoy higher poly counts, real-time directional lighting, ambient occlusion, additional languages with full localized voice-overs, and much more! The upgrades provide a deeper level of immersion all while staying faithful to what makes FATE… FATE.

All Four Games, All Better than you Remember

Play (or replay) through all four FATE games in their reawakened greatness. FATE, FATE: Undiscovered Realms, FATE: The Traitor Soul, and FATE: The Cursed King are all included in this bundled release. No matter which game is your favorite, you’ll be able to dive back into all the dungeons and determine your FATE!

Unique Procedurally Generated Playthroughs

Test your battle prowess in challenging procedurally generated dungeons! No playthrough is ever the same with randomized dungeon layouts, monster encounters, and loot drops.

Action Packed Real-time Combat

Step into the heart-pounding arena of real-time combat, where every moment counts. Armed with an arsenal of diverse weapons and skills, you’ll face off against relentless monsters that hunger for your defeat. Will you wield the thunderous fury of melee strikes, unleash deadly precision with ranged weaponry, or harness the arcane might of magic? Adapt, strategize, and master your chosen path to determine your FATE.

Increase Your Fame and Power

Cater your character to your desired playstyle by utilizing a flexible skill point system. Gaining experience will allow you to level up, wield more powerful weapons, and develop proficiencies in different areas. Additionally, you can complete quests to raise your fame and unlock legendary gear.

Aid in the Form of a Furry Friend

Choose from seven different pets to accompany you on your journey. This loyal companion will fight for you in combat, can hold onto various items, and even transform into powerful magical creatures to become the ultimate adventurer’s sidekick.

Reel in More than Just Fish

Gather your fishing supplies and head to the water to catch valuable items such as fish, artifacts, gems, rings, and more. Patient anglers might even be able to obtain rare items that will help them on their quest.

Choose Your FATE

When death beckons, choose from 3 distinct resurrection paths, each with its own cost. Decide wisely—your choices shape your FATE.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles