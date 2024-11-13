Warcraft 1 and 2 Remasters Out Now for PC - News

Blizzard Entertainment has announced and released Warcraft: Remastered and Warcraft II: Remastered for PC. They are available on Battle.net for $9.99 each.

The Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest is also available on Battle.net for $39.99. It includes Warcraft: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, and Warcraft III: Reforged.

View a trailer below:

Read details on the two remasters below:

Warcraft: Remastered

Relive the original Warcraft tale of Orcs & Humans.

Journey back to the beginning of a 30-year legacy with the first Warcraft story created in 1994, now remastered with vivid, all-new visuals and modernized controls!

Experience the inciting war between Orcs and Humans that shook Azeroth to its core. Defend the realm as the noble Alliance, or seek to conquer it as the bloodthirsty Horde across thrilling faction campaigns or custom skirmish games. Whichever side you take, there has never been a better time to charge into the legendary battles of Azeroth’s greatest heroes in the Warcraft universe.

Rediscover Iconic Sights and Sounds

Toggle between the classic art and the lovingly updated hand-painted artwork. Take in the full view of epic battles with widescreen support and numerous visual updates for the user interface. Enjoy the classic musical themes, now uncompressed and rebalanced.

Classic Gameplay, Modern Controls

Modern improvements, such as health bars, increased unit selection, hotkey indicators, and more have been added to build a seamless experience for a modern audience.

A Preservation Of History

Having excavated original concept art from 1994, Warcraft: Remastered includes a plethora of never-before-seen pieces that heralded the beginnings of the Warcraft legacy! Enjoy the lore and history as it was told in the past.

Warcraft II: Remastered

Master the tides in Warcraft‘s second iconic title.

Captain your own fleet in the second Warcraft title created in 1995, now remastered with vivid, all-new visuals and modernized controls!

War between orc and humans rages on across the seas, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance as the great tacticians of the Horde and the Alliance clash. Only one thing is certain: winning this war will demand unprecedented cunning, courage, and nerves of steel.

The Tides of Darkness Rise Again

After you’ve experienced the campaign for Tides of Darkness, prepare to take your honed skills into the Beyond the Dark Portal campaign, which is also included in this complete Warcraft II: Remastered package.

Rediscover Iconic Sights and Sounds

Toggle between the classic art and the lovingly updated hand-painted artwork. Take in the full view of epic battles with widescreen support and numerous visual updates for the user interface. Enjoy the classic musical themes, now uncompressed and rebalanced.

Join the Frenzy

Integrated with your Battle.Net account, test your friends in multiplayer on classic or custom maps that support up to eight players at once! Connect globally with players around the world by hosting or joining custom game lobbies.

